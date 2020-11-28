John Travolta is grateful for the fans’ love and support on the first Thanksgiving Day after the wife’s death

if

The ‘Saturday Night Fever’ actor thanks his online followers for their love and support as he celebrates his first Thanksgiving holiday as a widow following the death of Kelly Preston.

Ice Showbiz –

john Travolta He thanked fans for their steadfast support as he celebrated his first Thanksgiving Day since the death of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The “Jerry MaguireThe actress passed away on July (20), at the age of 57, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind her 28-year-old husband, who took to Instagram on Thursday (November 26, 20) to give thanks.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in an unbelievable way this year,” John said in a video posted on the photo-sharing site. “Happy thanks and love always.”

<br />

The latest post came days after John was posted on social media to celebrate the birthday of his son Benjamin X with touching dedication and a rare photo on Tuesday.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” Travolta commented on a shot of the husband.

Last month, Travolta took to a photo-sharing site about what could have been his late wife’s birthday to post a snapshot of the couple’s wedding day.

The caption read, “Happy birthday dear! I found this picture of mom and dad’s wedding. It was great to see our picture next to theirs. All my love, John.”

Ella’s daughter also posted a throwback picture from her childhood. She wrote: “Happy birthday mom, I love you so much.”

<br />

On Thanksgiving Day, Ella sent a sincere message, “I wish you all a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving Day [love emoji] So grateful to the amazing people I spend every day with and for all of you. ”