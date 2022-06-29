Joe Biden announced that the United States will strengthen the military presence throughout Europe

US President Joe Biden

President of the United States, Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his country will strengthen NATO’s strength in Europe, “land, air and sea.”At the beginning of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden announced that the presence would be reinforced in Spain – with two new destroyers at the base of Rota – and Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

United States President Joe Biden He affirmed his government’s commitment to defending European security and chose to protect “every centimeter” of NATOAt the beginning of the Leaders Summit in Madrid.

Biden made it clear at the beginning of a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance “is now more necessary than ever” and will be ready to confront any threats that may arise.

At the beginning of a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Biden made clear that the alliance is “now more necessary than ever.”

With the integration of Sweden and Finland, the bloc will be “stronger and safer,” according to Biden, who praised the unity of allied nations ahead of a summit at which the 30 member states agree on a new and reform strategic framework. collective security.

Biden promised that the United States would continue to “adjust” its military involvement in Europe based on needs, which included expanding the North American destroyers deployed at Naval Base Rota from four to six.

Biden arrived, on Wednesday, at the exhibition grounds where the NATO summit is being held in Madrid, to participate in the start of the meeting, where he will appear on the sidelines of the meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and with his South Korean partners. and Japanese.

Apart from participating in the summit sessions, the US president has on his official agenda a trilateral meeting at 2:25 pm local time (12:25 pm GMT) with the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, and with the Japanese Prime Minister. , Fumio Kishida.

White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that the triumvirate would focus on “persistent threats” from North Korea, referring to recent missile tests and “other provocative activities.”

Beyond Pyongyang, the three allies, according to the National Security Adviser, will talk about “Chinese Challenge”A factor that will be reflected, on the other hand, in the new strategic concept that NATO will announce during this summit.

In the afternoon, Biden is expected to meet Erdogan at 5:45 pm local time (3:45 pm GMT), after an agreement was reached in Madrid the day before between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, mediated by Stoltenberg, which opens the door for the Nordic countries to join. to NATO.

Biden gave his approval of the agreement between Turkey, Finland and Sweden before it was announced and after speaking on the phone with Erdogan hours earlier.

