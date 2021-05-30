Jochen Breyer Special: This is how the vibrant kid from “ZDF Sportstudio” lives

It’s a medal for a sports journalist: Etidal. “ZDF Sports Studios. ”Icons of their trade, including Johannes B. KernerDieter Corten Rudi CernMichael Steinbreischer Wolf Dieter Bushman has provided the athletic program that has been an integral part of the ZDF program for more than 50 years. Since December 2013 with Jochen Briar As the successor to Michael Steinbrucher, the new face of the moderation team at “ZDF Sportstudios”.

Jochen Breyer from “ZDF Sportstudio”: That’s how Heidelberger got started

Born in Heidelberg, Jochen Breyer saw the light in 1982 as the son of university professor Friedrich Breyer and grew up with two sisters, setting his career path in the media world at a young age. After graduating from high school in Radolwesel on Lake Constance in 2002, where he grew up, Jochen Briar moved to Australia for a while before attending university. He studied American studies, political science and economics at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich; After eight semesters, Jochen Briar has his master’s degree in his pocket. Then Jochen Briar made the detour to Madrid before starting work.

Jochen Briar made a career in television with determination and talent

However, Jochen Breyer did not begin to gain a foothold in the world of journalism after graduating from university. As a student he was a freelance worker for “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and also worked as a reporter and editor for “Bayerischer Rundfunk”. Just one year after graduating from university, the ZDF opened the door to Johann Breyer – a Heidelberg citizen was allowed to smell the air in the sports department before joining the “Sports Studio” a year later as a reporter. Lioshin Briar was also allowed to sit in the ZDF studio in New York – a dream fulfilled by the young journalist with great tenacity and determination.

Since then, the sport has defined Yuchen Brier’s career: after interviews with football-WM 2010 and the Champions League moderation activities, the sympathetic broker secured a permanent status as the face of “ZDF Sports Studio” and was allowed to inherit Michael Steinbercher. Since the end of 2013, Briar has been next Catherine Muller-Hohenstein The Sven Voss is an integral part of the popular fps sports program.

Jochen Breyer secretly: does the “ZDF Sportstudio” man have a girlfriend or is he married?

With this promising career, does one still have time for a balanced career? Private life? In any case, Jochen Briar insists on chasing the ball and playing football in his spare time – sport is important to TV darling in every situation. Jochen Breyer has so far managed to hide what it looks like in terms of love for the sports host – it is not known if the Heidelberg native has a girlfriend or even married.

Presenter Yushin Briar in Profile

Noun: Jochen Briar

Christmas and locationNovember 11, 1982 in Heidelberg

Star sign: Scorpion

eye color: Gray-blue

FamilyThe son of University Professor Friedrich Breyer was born and raised with two sisters

Employment terminals (selection): ZDF Morgenmagazin (from 2011), ZDF Sportstudio (from 2013)

Prizes: 2013 Herbert Award as Best Newcomer, Audi 2014 Generation Award in the “Media” category

Autogrammadresse program: Jochen Breyer, c / o Armin Hupp Promotion & more, Heiligenweg 9, 63843 Niedernberg

