Jessica Springsteen nominated for an Olympia award

sSince Jessica Springsteen was four years old, she has been climbing backs of ponies and then horses on her father Bruce’s farm in New Jersey. And as it should be for a rock legend, the proud dad promoted his girl’s big dream – Olympia dream.

On this Monday, this dream has already come true. As Papa Springsteen prepares to play the classic “Born to Run” again at St. James’s Theater on Broadway in New York, the US National Olympic Committee (USOC) has announced that Jessica Springsteen will do so after she was just a replacement contestant in 2012 and ineligible in 2016, and will be an integral part of the US showjumping team in Tokyo.

“It’s always been my dream to represent the United States in tournaments,” Jessica Springsteen said in February, and with the intention of running for the Olympics, she added, “I’m definitely working for it.” Now it is a coincidence not so: the 29-year-old ranks third among American jumpers and 27th in the world rankings, which is headed by Daniel Deusser (Wiesbaden).

She will compete in Tokyo with the Belgian sports horse Don Joan van de Donchove. In addition to Springsteen, Laura Kraut with Baloutinue, Kent Farrington with Gazelle and McLain Ward with Contagious belong to the American showjumping team. Brian Moggre and Lucy Deslauriers were nominated as alternate riders.

Jessica Springsteen was definitely “born to ride,” and she’s now won $2 million in prize money, but of course: “The Boss” helped. With money and buy row horses. Together with Patti Silva, mother of Jessica and part of the legendary E Street Band, Springsteen has also organized concerts and auctions in support of Show Jumping USA.

Famous parents have not come out on top when it comes to a daughter’s career. Jessica said, “It’s great, to come and share this with me as a family – Scialfa and Springsteen often appear unannounced at tournaments, a few years ago they used a musical rendezvous with E Street Band in Munich to sidestep rival Jessica in Donaueschingen.

Of course, the planned support for the daughter in Tokyo will not work due to the ban on entry to foreign visitors. Springsteen is spending a summer vacation with his Broadway show during the Games (July 23 to August 8).