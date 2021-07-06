Jessica Springsteen nominated for an Olympia award

Jessica Springsteen nominated for an Olympia award

sSince Jessica Springsteen was four years old, she has been climbing backs of ponies and then horses on her father Bruce’s farm in New Jersey. And as it should be for a rock legend, the proud dad promoted his girl’s big dream Olympia dream.

On this Monday, this dream has already come true. As Papa Springsteen prepares to play the classic “Born to Run” again at St. James’s Theater on Broadway in New York, the US National Olympic Committee (USOC) has announced that Jessica Springsteen will do so after she was just a replacement contestant in 2012 and ineligible in 2016, and will be an integral part of the US showjumping team in Tokyo.

“It’s always been my dream to represent the United States in tournaments,” Jessica Springsteen said in February, and with the intention of running for the Olympics, she added, “I’m definitely working for it.” Now it is a coincidence not so: the 29-year-old ranks third among American jumpers and 27th in the world rankings, which is headed by Daniel Deusser (Wiesbaden).

She will compete in Tokyo with the Belgian sports horse Don Joan van de Donchove. In addition to Springsteen, Laura Kraut with Baloutinue, Kent Farrington with Gazelle and McLain Ward with Contagious belong to the American showjumping team. Brian Moggre and Lucy Deslauriers were nominated as alternate riders.

