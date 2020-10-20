Jeff Bridges announced that he had lymphoma

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Jeff Bridges poses for a photo in New York in 2014.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges The bridges, which are seen on the left as a young boy, playing in the sand with his family. Bridges was born in Los Angeles in 1949. His parents, Lloyd and Dorothy, were actors. His older brother, Bo, became an actor as well.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges’ first major role came in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges, center, looking at George Kennedy, left, and Clint Eastwood during the 1974. “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”, Bridges’s performance in the film earned him another nomination for an Academy Award.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges, center, arrives with his family for the Academy Awards in 1975. His father has his arm around. To the left is his brother Bo.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1976 movie Stay Hungry.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges, left, takes a photo with his brother and father during his sister Cindy’s wedding in 1979.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges The Bridges Brothers stand with Michelle Pfeiffer on the set of “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989).

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges and wife Susan have been married since 1977. They have three daughters.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges character holds a child in the 1993 movie Without Fear.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges and his father refer to staring each other on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges appear in a scene from “The Big Lebowski” with John Goodman, center, and Steve Buscemi in 1998.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Jusoor and actress Julianne Moore attend the New York premiere of “The Big Lebowski”. READ NFL TV Schedule, Week 4: Best Game, Worst Game, Sleeper Game on the full list

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges stands with his wife and two of his daughters at the 2003 Los Angeles premiere of “Seabiscuit”.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges attended a cocktail party to celebrate the release of his picture book “The Pictures” in 2004. He was an amateur photographer, going back to his high school days.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges, seated second from left, stands with several of his family in 2006. Sits with Bridges, left, wife Susan; His mother is Dorothy. And his nephew Dylan. Bridges’s brother, Beau, is second from his successor, and his sister, Cindy, is fourth from the left.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges arrives at the 2009 Toronto premiere of “The Men Who Stare at Goats”.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges holds the Oscar for Best Actor he won in 2010 for his role in “Crazy Heart”.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges walks the red carpet at the 2011 Berlin premiere of True Grit.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges stands with elementary school students in Los Angeles when the “No Kid Hungry” campaign was launched in 2011. In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges In addition to acting and photography, Bridges also has a passion for music. Here, he performs with his band, Abiders, in 2014.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges appeared in an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2017.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges laughs with Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr while they attend the launch of Come Together NYC in 2018.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges greets guests on the Late Late Show with James Corden in October 2018.

In Pictures: Film Star Jeff Bridges Bridges holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2019.