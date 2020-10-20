Jeff Bridges announced that he had lymphoma
Jeff Bridges poses for a photo in New York in 2014.
The bridges, which are seen on the left as a young boy, playing in the sand with his family. Bridges was born in Los Angeles in 1949. His parents, Lloyd and Dorothy, were actors. His older brother, Bo, became an actor as well.
Bridges’ first major role came in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Bridges, center, looking at George Kennedy, left, and Clint Eastwood during the 1974. “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”, Bridges’s performance in the film earned him another nomination for an Academy Award.
Bridges, center, arrives with his family for the Academy Awards in 1975. His father has his arm around. To the left is his brother Bo.
Bridges starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1976 movie Stay Hungry.
Bridges, left, takes a photo with his brother and father during his sister Cindy’s wedding in 1979.
The Bridges Brothers stand with Michelle Pfeiffer on the set of “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989).
Bridges and wife Susan have been married since 1977. They have three daughters.
Bridges character holds a child in the 1993 movie Without Fear.
Bridges and his father refer to staring each other on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.
Bridges appear in a scene from “The Big Lebowski” with John Goodman, center, and Steve Buscemi in 1998.
Jusoor and actress Julianne Moore attend the New York premiere of “The Big Lebowski”.
Bridges stands with his wife and two of his daughters at the 2003 Los Angeles premiere of “Seabiscuit”.
Bridges attended a cocktail party to celebrate the release of his picture book “The Pictures” in 2004. He was an amateur photographer, going back to his high school days.
Bridges, seated second from left, stands with several of his family in 2006. Sits with Bridges, left, wife Susan; His mother is Dorothy. And his nephew Dylan. Bridges’s brother, Beau, is second from his successor, and his sister, Cindy, is fourth from the left.
Bridges arrives at the 2009 Toronto premiere of “The Men Who Stare at Goats”.
Bridges holds the Oscar for Best Actor he won in 2010 for his role in “Crazy Heart”.
Bridges walks the red carpet at the 2011 Berlin premiere of True Grit.
Bridges stands with elementary school students in Los Angeles when the “No Kid Hungry” campaign was launched in 2011. In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world.
In addition to acting and photography, Bridges also has a passion for music. Here, he performs with his band, Abiders, in 2014.
Bridges appeared in an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2017.
Bridges laughs with Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr while they attend the launch of Come Together NYC in 2018.
Bridges greets guests on the Late Late Show with James Corden in October 2018.
Bridges holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2019.
Bridges speaks onstage during the Lebowski Fest at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles in April 2019.