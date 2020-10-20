Cancer Jeff Bridges: A representative reveals the diagnosis and says the prognosis is good

Oscar-winning star Jeff Bridges on “The Last Picture Show” and “The Big Lebowski”, said Monday that he has lymphoma.

“As the man says, new [s- – -] The 70-year-old actor has come to light Twitter, With reference to his character “Lebowski”. “I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Even though it is a serious illness, I feel fortunate to have an amazing team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I will start the treatment and I will keep you informed of my recovery.”

The activist added: “While you were with me, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

Bridges won an Academy Award for playing a brash country singer in Crazy Heart (2009). His diverse roster of characters also includes a human being possessed by an alien in “Starman” (1984), an exemplary spontaneous CEO in “Tucker: A Man and His Dream” (1988), an American president in “The Contender” (2000), a Marvel villain In “Iron Man” (2008) and the ancient Western jurist in “True Grit” (2010).

To many viewers, his defining role was The Dude, the laid-back philosopher and bowling fanatic with high vibe at the heart of the Coen Brothers’ 1998 crime comedy “The Big Lebowski.”

Bridges has been active in recent years, earning an Academy Award nomination for his work as a Texas goalkeeper in “Hell or High Water” (2016) and playing a chart in a priest’s collar in “Bad Times at the El Royale” (2018). At the time of his diagnosis, he was attending an FX series called “The Old Man,” in which he is the star and executive producer.

The son of late actor Lloyd Bridges, he took off in the world of shows by appearing on his father’s television program “Sea Hunt” with his brother, Beau Bridges.