Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thanks to EA Play

31 mins ago Elena Rowse
EA Play subscribers will get unlimited access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Starting on November 10Which means it will also be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the same day. It just so happens to be the day the Xbox Series X and Series S are officially launched, which means people who pick up Microsoft’s next-gen consoles will have another title that can play on Day One.

This is all possible thanks to Microsoft’s and EA’s recent announcement that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also get access to EA Play on November 10th. EA Play gives access to over 60 EA titles, including games from SimsAnd the FIFAAnd and Mass effect Toys. EA Play on its own costs $ 4.99 per month, but will soon bundle with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription of $ 14.99 per month, which lets you play games on Xbox consoles, PC and on Android through xCloud.

However, getting EA Play through Game Pass will only work with Xbox consoles on November 10th. You won’t be able to play EA Play games on PC with a Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC subscription until sometime in December.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Released last November, it was developed by The Fall of Titan And the Apex Legends– Respawn maker. I didn’t turn it on myself, but my colleague Andrew Webster’s review said it was “strong star Wars The game that makes you feel like Jedi. ”That’s a good enough endorsement for me to consider checking it out on EA Play.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It will also be available on another service later this month. Google announced Back in October That the game will be called Stadia, the company’s cloud gaming service, On November 24th.

