Japan: Prime Minister Kishida’s party has won

The result of the recent Japanese elections guarantees the prime minister a large majority. Among the challenges that await him: Covid, the economy, China and North Korea

Japan’s NewPrime victory Fumio Kishida. In fact, Japan’s general election on October 31 saw his party, the Liberal Democratic Party, victorious. In particular, the latter managed to win an absolute majority in the House of Representatives, with 261 seats out of 465. This is a much brighter result than what polls predicted. Instead, the Liberal Democrats’ partner lineup, Komeito, took 32 seats, bringing the coalition backing the prime minister to 293 seats overall.

But be careful: not all that glitters is gold. Compared to the 2017 general election, the Liberal Democratic Party lost 15 seats. Remember that this lineup has been expressing the Prime Minister continuously since 2012 (for ages, ie in Shinzo Abe). However, it has partially lost influence over the years. In particular, as confirmed by BBCThis team was recently indicted for managing the epidemic and the former Prime Minister paid the consequences, Yoshihide Suga, who abruptly resigned only a year after starting his post: a move, this one, dictated by the collapse in popularity to which he was subjected. This is how he took his place a month ago Personally. a Personally That despite the aforementioned loss of seats compared to 2017, he can still breathe a sigh of relief: The Liberal Democrats’ electoral results on Sunday are in fact positive enough and warrant an armored parliamentary majority.

In his first speech as prime minister, Personally He had promised measures to fight Covid-19 and support the epidemic-tested Japanese economy. The Prime Minister – who was Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2012 and 2017 – presented his vision on international politics. in this meaning, Personally He had particularly harsh words toward North Korea. He declared that “North Korea’s development of nuclear and missile weapons is totally unacceptable,” and vowed to take action to resolve the long-standing abduction issue, and said he was “determined to meet the president in person. Kim Jong-un Face to face, without any conditions. “The other hot front is the Chinese front.” I will tell China what needs to be said, and strongly urge China to act responsibly, while continuing dialogue with China and cooperation on matters of common interest. He said.” He also had somewhat cold words devoted to Russia, while being somewhat open to Taiwan.

According to reports from the diplomat at the end of September, Personally It carries a hugely pro-American perspective. Among other things, the same source reported a strong friendship with John KerryFormer Secretary of State and current US Climate Envoy. Not surprisingly, news of the Prime Minister Personally I was very well received by the White House. “The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world, and I look forward to working closely with the Prime Minister. Personally To strengthen our cooperation in the coming months and years,” the US President announced a month ago, Joe Biden, in a note. We recall, incidentally, that Tokyo is part of the Quartet: a quartet of nations (which also includes the United States, India, and Australia), intended to stem Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. Now, the general election on October 31 should bring domestic stability to Japan: which is expected to reflect on Tokyo’s foreign policy commitments. The US side remains firm, while the tension over the Taiwan file is still worrying. It is in this context that the Prime Minister Personally.