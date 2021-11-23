USA: Katie Britt accepts Bitcoin donations

It’s official: US Senate candidate Katie Britt Acceptance Bitcoin Donations and other cryptocurrencies to fund his election campaign.

Bitcoin Donations to Katie Britt

on his website, KatieBrittForSenate.comIn fact, it added a specific page to be able to send donations in BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC and USDC via BitPay.

The page reads:

“Your contribution will benefit Katie Brett in Alabama.”

Any contributions made through BitPay must still comply with all federal laws and regulations regarding political donations.

Brit announced to him Alabama Senate Nominated in JuneHowever, the news about the opening of the door for donations in cryptocurrency came only recently.

filter I announced:

“I am pleased to announce that our campaign is now accepting contributions from cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. This is just a small sign of my unwavering public support for the digital asset ecosystem, blockchain technology, Proof of Work, cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin in particular.”

The political context of Alabama

Brett is a candidate for the Republican Party, the historically strongest party in Alabama. For example, in 2020, the Republican candidate for the Senate in Alabama won 60% of the vote, compared to 40% of the Democratic candidate.

But Katie Brett isn’t the only candidate, as there are at least four other Democratic candidates. The party primaries will be held on May 24, 2022, but Brett does not appear to be a favourite, despite being the former president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council, and former Senator Richard Shelby’s chief of staff. However, it is supported by the Home Builders Association of Alabama, the FarmPAC of the Alabama Growers Federation, and the Alabama Retail Association’s Federal Policy Action Committee.

Elections will be held November 8 next year.

Katie Britt Election Program

The candidate intends to fight, if elected, to “keep America at the forefront of innovation and technology,” which fully justifies the decision to accept cryptocurrency donations.

he claims:

“Supporting bitcoin means supporting personal freedom, American competitiveness, and national security. I will advocate for common-sense policies that adequately protect consumers while promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment here, rather than seeing the digital asset economy drive from the outside, in places like China.”

One of its purposes is Review the definition of a digital asset “intermediary” Contained in New Infrastructure Bill, considered outdated and anti-innovation.

The other thing is to work closely with the Republican senator Cynthia Loomis From Wyoming, a longtime advocate of cryptocurrency, for example by taking a Wyoming approach to regulating digital assets.