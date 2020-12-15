Jake Paul offered UFC fighter Conor McGregor $ 50 million for his angel

McGregor’s inner routing in a humiliating and offensive uproar Posted on social media , Paul McGregor publicly challenged him and offered him $ 50 million to fight in a boxing match.

“My team sent in a $ 50 million offer this morning,” Paul said in the video. “$ 50 million in cash, Proof of Money, the biggest fighting show that has ever been shown. But you are afraid of my warriors, Connor! … You are 0-1 as a boxer. I’m a 2-0 fighter.”

McGregor has played one boxing match before, losing in Round 10 to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

McGregor and UFC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.