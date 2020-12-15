Jake Paul offered UFC fighter Conor McGregor $ 50 million for his angel
McGregor’s inner routing in a humiliating and offensive uproar Posted on social media, Paul McGregor publicly challenged him and offered him $ 50 million to fight in a boxing match.
“My team sent in a $ 50 million offer this morning,” Paul said in the video. “$ 50 million in cash, Proof of Money, the biggest fighting show that has ever been shown. But you are afraid of my warriors, Connor! … You are 0-1 as a boxer. I’m a 2-0 fighter.”
McGregor has played one boxing match before, losing in Round 10 to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.
McGregor and UFC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
Coming out of the former Nate Robinson knockout, Paul is looking to challenge one of the most dangerous fighters in UFC history. MacGregor has it 22-4-0 MMA record With 19 wins by knockout.
The controversial Irish fighter, dubbed “The Notorious”, announced his retirement from the UFC in March 2019 but returned in January to fight US fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He won by technical knockout 40 seconds after the first round.
While McGregor announced he will retire in June, he is out of retirement again and is currently set to fight Dustin Poirer at UFC 257 on Jan 23, 2021.
Paul has fought professionally twice. Paul defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib in January in the Less Than Round. In November, he was defeated Robinson by knockout In the second round.
Meanwhile, Mayweather recently announced that he will fight Paul’s older brother Logan in a “supernatural show” on February 20, 2021.
Mayweather’s last competitive fight was against McGregor in 2017.