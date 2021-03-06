Italian Icon Roberto Baggio the subject of a new movie on Netflix

Roberto Baggio is the subject of a new movie on Netflix titled, Divine codino, The, Divine horse tail.

Not a documentary, but rather a dramatic representation of the life of an Italian legend, from his childhood in Caldogno, Northern Italy, to his magical exploits in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

Divine codino He will focus on his controversial move from Fiorentina to Juventus in the summer of 1990 and his victory with Lyon D’or in the mid-1990s.

June 30, 1990; Roberto Baggio from Italy versus Mick McCarthy, left, and Paul McGrath from the Republic of Ireland during the 1990 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Italy and the Republic of Ireland at Olympico Stadium in Rome, Italy. Image via Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Baggio cut important defenses during stints with Juventus, Milan, Bologna and Inter, before ending up in Brescia in 2004.

Filmed in the movie before Romulus And the confidence the actor, Andrea Arcangley. The film is directed by Letizia Lamartier.

The film will also be seen by Baggio, the father of the family and his Buddhist beliefs.

The Divine Ponytail will premier on Netflix on May 26.

You can watch a trailer below:

