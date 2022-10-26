Italian Esports Awards: Winners Announced

It was held yesterday evening, October 25, 2022, at OGR Turin One of the most important events in Italy regarding the export world. During the third edition of first roundin fact, award winners in Italian Esports Awards (IEA)The award that celebrates excellence in the world of esports in Italy.

evening evening Brian Ronzani (Radio speaker, presenter of major esports events) E Virginia “Kafkania” Gambatiza (A content creator who specializes in, among other things, cinema and video games). The jury on the other handAnd the It consisted of: Alessandro “Stermie” AvalonAnd the Cecilia “Ethusa” SiuchiteAnd the Dimitri “Noodles” ZografosAnd the Francesco “Diojimo” LombardoAnd the Ricardo “Tropic” lichenAnd the Celine “Nansedro” Moretto And the Simon “Akira” Trimarch. While the jury selected winners from each of the competing categories, People’s Choice: Esports Game of the Year It was chosen by the public.

Some of the jury awards wereThe best Italian competitive team ”, won it esports makothe prize “The best Italian organization “, dedicated to Totem Replystatue “best italian player in the hands Marco “Vengor” Ragusa and one forbest italian custard won it Roberto “Kinrin” Brambolini. For a full list of prizes, you can visit original site.

This year too, the public had the opportunity to elect People’s Choice: Esports Game of the Year By voting on the event site, choosing from one of the ten titles vying for the prize (the most streamed games on Twitch in 2021 with the first 10,000 Italian language channels ranked by watch hours) and the elected brave As the best esports game of the year.

