2 days ago Marsh Tyler
"It will be difficult for Inter against Shakhtar Donetsk"


Former Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk manager Mircea Losescu said he believed the Ukrainian team would be a tough opponent to Inter in the UEFA Champions League group stage match Tuesday evening in Kiev.

“Shakhtar continued their philosophy.” In an interview with Radio Anchio Le Sport Italian, on Monday morning, Losescu explained that the president loves football, and they have continuity in what they do.

“In recent years they have signed very talented Brazilian players as they grow. They have waited a long time to change the old guard. But the ones who came are very good.

“They are fast, they have great play, they all play with one touch. They don’t have the same experience as the Nerazzurri, but it will be difficult for Inter.”

Shakhtar Donetsk surprisingly won the opening match of the group stage in the Champions League at home to Real Madrid, favorite in Group Two, last week, while Inter were forced to draw at home with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk last played against each other as recently as August when they faced the Europa League semi-finals last season. On that particular night, Inter with comfortable 5-0 victories over Ukrainian powers.

The match is scheduled to kick off at the Kiev Olympic Stadium at 18:55 CET. The two teams will meet again in the group stage on the last day of the match on December 9th.


