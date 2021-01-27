It is the most-watched Netflix series, and the Witcher has been beaten

Renewed for the second season less than a month after its start, Bridgerton broke every Netflix record It even exceeded expectations that were revealed days ago during the quarterly data release.

According to the final data published by Deadline, in fact, the costume drama of Shondaland was seen by A. Registered 82 million accounts During the first month of his life. This represents an increase of 19 million (41%) compared to the 63 million expected after ten days of programming.

So Bridgerton is officially it Most Watched Series Ever On NetflixThis was confirmed by the thank-you video posted on the broadcast giant’s Twitter account. Precedence previously apparteneva a The WitcherIn 2018, it was witnessed by 76 million subscribers in the first 28 days. Among the most recent successes we also remember success Thermos (70 million) H. The queen of chess (62 million), it becomes the last The Most Watched Netflix Miniseries Ever.

The news comes about a week after the platform reached and surpassed 200 million subscribers, much of the credit going to the hugely popular original series mentioned above. In the most recent quarter, Netflix actually gained 8.5 million subscribers, reaching a total of 37 million new accounts in 2020 alone.

For more ideas, we leave you to review Bridgerton.