The Group of Twenty, an independent commission created to finance, prepare for and respond to epidemic crises

(Teleborsa) – Un “The High-level Independent Panel on Global Commodity Financing for Epidemic Crisis Preparedness and Response”. This is the new tool that I created Members of the G20 countries During the first meeting of deputy finance ministers and central bank governors. The committee, proposed by the Italian Presidency of the G20, – explained by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a note – will aim to assess the state of the current regulations for financing global common goods for health, and thus propose viable and sustainable financial solutions in the long term.

in detail The independent G20 panel is high level – Jointly headed Tharman ShanmogaratnamFormer Deputy Prime Minister and Former Minister of Finance of Singapore, Lawrence SummersFormer US Treasury Secretary H. Ngozi Okonjo-IwealaFormer Minister of Finance and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria – was responsible for: Identifying loopholes in the Common Commodity Financing System for Prevention, Surveillance, Preparedness and Capacity to Respond and Respond to Potential Epidemic Crises; Proposing concrete solutions to fill these gaps in a systematic and sustainable manner, and improve resources from the public, private and charitable sectors and from international financial institutions.

The team’s work will evolve from the WHO’s assessment of gaps in epidemic prevention and international initiatives aimed at improving preparedness and the ongoing global response. In particular, the team will coordinate with key global health actors, including:Independent Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) Founded byWorld Health Organization, And will work in line with goals The International Health Regulations (RSI).

The HLIP will present its first preliminary report to finance ministers and central bank governors at the G20 finance ministers meeting in April. A full list of recommendations will be presented at the G20 Finance Ministers’ meeting in July 2021.





