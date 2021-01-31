Isreal lifts restrictions on Fukushima goods

After the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, many countries imposed restrictions on importing foodstuffs from the region. Israel was one of them.

Now the country has lifted import restrictions. The Japanese government said on Friday that this brings the number of countries and regions to 15.

No more food controls than Fukushima

The measure took effect on Monday. Now, Fukushima and five other prefectures in Japan are no longer required to provide radiological examination certificates for their food exports. In addition to providing these certificates, some foods have also been tested repeatedly. This was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs.

All food products from Fukushima and some items such as grains, seafood and mushrooms from Iwate, Miyagi, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba were affected due to import restrictions.

39 countries have lifted restrictions

Nearly a decade after the massive earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, which led to a fundamental collapse of three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, 39 countries and regions have lifted import restrictions. “Based on the science, we will continue to urge countries and regions that impose import restrictions to reduce or eliminate them,” Agriculture Minister Kotaro Nogami told a news conference on Friday.

The 15 countries and regions that impose restrictions on Japanese food imports include China, South Korea and the United States.