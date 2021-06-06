Is David Raum’s successor from Switzerland?

SpVgg Greuther Fürth is back in the Bundesliga. Next season, clover will be represented in the House of Lords for the first time since 2013. But for this, the squad must first be suitable for the first class in the summer. Because some of the top performers are leaving the club and they have to be replaced now.



The departure of left back David Raum carries its weight in particular. The best assists in the second division season (15 assists, level with Robert Solge) are transferred to TSG Hoffenheim for free. With Gian Luca Iter (on loan from FC Freiburg), there is already a replacement in the squad, but it seems that Fürth is still looking for external reinforcements for the position.

The newcomer apparently identified a candidate in Switzerland: Miro Moheim of FC St. Gallen 1879 is said to have sparked interest in Fürth. That reports that St. Galler Tagblatt. Also the Swiss news portal new He confirms that the player, who is contractually bound only with FCSG until 2022, is about to say goodbye to the match and must lead the path to Germany.

However, Fürth is not the only 23-year-old applicant: SC Freiburg and Hamburger SV should also be interested. According to the information received from the portal football transfers HSV should currently have a slight advantage, even if all three clubs should remain in the race.