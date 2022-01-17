Ironman European Championships for women and men in Finland and Germany

Ironman Europe, Middle East and Africa announced today that the Women’s European Ironman Championship will be held as part of the Finnish Ironman Kuopio Tahko on August 14, 2021.

European Championship titles for professional men and all age groups will continue to be awarded at the Mainova Ironman European Championships in Frankfurt on August 15, 2021.

Both events will be broadcast live to a global audience on IRONMAN NOW® on Facebook Watch. In addition, the Ironman European Championship race in Frankfurt will be broadcast live on hr TV in Germany.

Following the success of the 2019 EMEA Women’s Triathlon at Ironman Copenhagen, which was won by world champion Anne Haug, this year in Finland, the women’s athletes will have their own big stage, and who will next fight for. The biggest Iron Man title on the continent.

It is also the first time that Finland will host a regional Ironman Championship prior to the Ironman World Championship 2023. The two-day World Cup event is scheduled to take place in Lahti on August 26-27, 2023.