Ireland narrowly beat Australia at Aviva Stadium 13-10

Ireland He became strong in defense and hitting Australia by 13 to 10 Due to the November window closing in Aviva Stadium.

in a night Dublin There was a first half in which both teams were very dynamic and tried to play with the ball. in 10 minutes Australia He committed 4 penalties that allowed him to finish the match Jack Crowleyreplacing Johnny Sexton And add the first points in the match.

Ireland He started falling into indiscipline since wallaby They start playing the game. at 20 minutes Bernard Foley He was able to match actions on an accessible penalty kick, but missed. Although the Australians played close to the home goal, they were unable to make any tries as they faced defence Alfalfa, who made 141 tackles in the first stage.

In the second half, those led by Andy Farrell I came out way better, with more tenacity, although it wasn’t as effective in the final metres. Emotions were paid to wait because the game was at times fiercely contested.

in 54 minutes Foley managed to even the match in three points. but l 66 Bundee Aki broke through the Wallabies defence To score the night’s first try Aviva Stadium. But those around them responded Jordan Beta Even score with 10 points.

Finally, Ireland went in search of victory and succeeded Ross Byrne who scored a massive penalty kick. The clover flower I managed to close the sale with a large Winning by 13 to 10. In addition, he was defeated in the year New Zealand twice, 23-12 and 32-22, Straight; while excelling South Africa by 19 to 16.

