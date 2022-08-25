Iran and the United States respond to Tehran’s proposals. The European Union mediates the relaunch of the nuclear deal

Brussels – Resurrection2015 Iran nuclear deal It may be close. The European Commission confirms to Eunews that it has received the response from United State A compromise proposal from the European Union to overcome the differences between Washington and Tehran and preserve the Iranian nuclear program agreement signed seven years ago, and refer it to Tehran and the rest of the participants in the agreement. JCPOA (‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action‘), i.e. Great Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Therefore, there are renewed hopes for a return to agreement on this matter Tehran’s nuclear program, which included limitations on the ability ofIran to develop technology useful for making nuclear weaponsAnd seeing in return the easing of international sanctions imposed on the Iranian economy. An attempt to allay the fears of many Western countries that the government of Tehran may use its national nuclear program to make nuclear weapons, which could endanger international security. The agreement collapsed after only three years. In the 2018, The then President of the United States, Donald Trump, He had announced the unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and the resumption of some economic sanctions by Washington (including in the oil sector), which forced Tehran to not fulfill its commitments after about a year, bypassing its authorized uranium enrichment rate and access. 2021 to produce enriched uranium (useful for nuclear energy production) by 60%.

After more than a year of unsuccessful negotiations, talks resumed in early August, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep BorrellOn August 8, he presented the parties with a “final version” of the agreement that provided for the lifting of economic sanctions on Iran, including the sale of oil, in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. After the reply from the US Father.It may take some time to work through the remaining differences between the two before an agreement is reached, but the solution may be soon.