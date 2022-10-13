iPhone: What is iCloud Photos all about and how to activate it | Apple | Mobile phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

If you have Iphone And you want to keep your photos safe, one feature you can’t stop using is iCloud Photos. With this feature, you will have the option to sync all your photos to your Mac and other compatible Apple devices.

Under this premise, you will no longer have to worry about passing your photos to smart phone to the computer, where you will be able to access all the photos from any device just with the same account iCloud.

Now, we show you a complete guide for you to enable this function from a file iOS cell phone.

So you can activate iCloud Photos

The first step is to verify your identity Iphone And all of your Apple devices have the same Apple.

Then sign in to your iPhone with a file apple id .

. After that, go to the section Adjust .

. Next, go to the section where your device name is located.

You will have to click iCloud .

. After that, press Pictures .

. Finally, activate the alternative iCloud Photos And ready.

This way, every change you make to the photos on your iPhone will be changed on your other Apple devices thanks to iCloud.

The Trick to Speed ​​Up WHATSAPP AUDIOS PROCESSES ON IPHONE

The first step is to open a file whatsapp app From you Iphone .

Now, enter a chat where there is a voice.

Once done, tap on the voice note.

You will notice that next to the sound appears "1x" indicating that the speed of sound is normal.

To increase the speed, you must press on it.

You will notice that “1.5x” appears, and if you press again, “2x” appears. The third time, the sound will return to normal.

Keep in mind that these changes will remain in WhatsApp even if you close and open the app. This will remain this way until you reset the speed of sound to normal.

How to Find Downloaded PDF Files on iPhone in Safari

The first step is to get to the file menu screen Iphone

After that, go to Application files .

. Once in, click on the option explore .

. Among the alternatives, tap Favorite .

. Then another tab will open, choose Downloads .

. Immediately, all files PDF files What did you download from Safari.

From this moment on, you will be able to share the document or, by default, you will have the option to edit it, depending on your preference.