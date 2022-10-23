iOS 16: To be able to copy and paste video edits in bulk | iPhone | tricks | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

Does it bother you to have to edit every video from a file Iphone? Now, you will be able to paste the same effects on each clip with access iOS 16Because this update allows you to adjust contrast and light among other features in a massive way.

Although this function applies to PicturesNow it can be used in Videos. This way you will save a lot of time and your clips will have the same style.

Here’s how to use this feature in a file Iphone with iOS 16.

So you can copy and paste video edits with IOS 16

From you Iphone, Open the video that you want to edit.

Iphone, that you want to edit. Make relevant changes such as exposure, brightness, contrast, filters, etc.

Once you’re ready, tap three points located in the upper right part of the screen.

located in the upper right part of the screen. A list of options will appear, choose Edition version .

. After that, press OK .

. Later, open another video that you want to paste the same edit.

Click again on the three dots in the upper right corner.

Click Paste edits.

After that, you will see how the video follows the same pattern as the previous versions, in this way you will be able to save a lot of time.

How to send scheduled messages on iPhone

The first step is to enter the application abbreviations from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Next, choose the option automation located in the bottom menu.

located in the bottom menu. Among the alternatives to the press Create personal automation .

. Now, you will have to select the time and day on which you want to send the message.

Once you’re done, tap next .

. Then press Add work followed by send a message .

followed by . When you’re done, choose the contact you want to send the text to.

This way, the SMS will arrive on the day and time you specified without problems. You can also do this with every message with no limits.

Avoid saving screenshots on your iPhone with iOS 16

As a first step, you will need to take a screenshot of a file Iphone .

. Then press OK .

. Next, choose the option Copy and delete .

. Next, tap and hold on an app of your choice.

When you’re done, hit Paste.

This way, you can share the screenshot without saving it to a file Mobile.

You can apply this trick with every shot, thus making sure that you don’t store photos on your cell phone that you won’t use anymore.

HOW TO SEND EMOJI WITH SIRI FROM IPHONE

The first step is Open the app Want to send an emoji?

Want to send an emoji? Once done, click on the icon microphone .

. Next, proceed to say the message you want to send, followed by the name of the emoji.

For example: Hello smiley face emoji.

When the message is finished, click the button send .

. Finally, the text will appear next to the emoji.

Keep in mind that you have to know the name of each emoji so that Siri will recognize it and can interpret it when you send the message.