iOS 16: How to Delete Duplicate Contacts on iPhone in Moments | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

You have multiple contacts Iphone It is one of the most necessary things to always keep us connected; However, saving these numbers in multiple copies can become very annoying when you want to find a specific number.

So, if you have the system iOS 16You will be able to integrate it in just moments, because the latest update has a much faster function that will help its users.

To perform this trick, you just have to follow the steps that we indicate.

How to delete duplicate contacts from iOS 16

The first step is to open a file Settings app followed by your Apple ID.

Now go to iCloud.

Select the alternative everybody and activate Contacts.

Once this is done, your iCloud contacts will be synced with those on your iPhone.

Then go to the app Contacts.

. At the top, you will see the option to find duplicate contacts (if you have any).

You will need to click this button.

After that, the duplicate contacts will appear.

Click on each contact to make sure the information for each of them matches.

When you are sure of this, click the button Merge contacts .

. Finally, you will have to wait a few seconds for Solved to appear.

So you can create custom vibrations on your iPhone

The first step is to open Settings from your iPhone.

Now choose the option Sounds and Touches.

Next, tap Ringtone followed by vibration.

In this pane, select Create New Vibration.

You’ll need to fiddle with the options to create the type of vibration you want.

When you’re done, tap Stop, located in the lower right area.

Next, you will have to hit Save and give it a name.

After these steps, it’s time to configure your iPhone to customize each type of vibration for a contact.