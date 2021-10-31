IOC awards 2032 Olympic Games to Brisbane, Summer Games in Australia – Newstaker

Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games. The capital in the Australian state of Queensland has been awarded the eleventh year of the Summer Games by the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

Brisbane got Preferred applicant “So he was the only candidate for the 35th Olympic Games. For Australia it will be the third Summer Games after 1956 in Melbourne and 2000 in Sydney.

Brisbane’s early pre-selection caused surprise and criticism from other interested parties. The Rhine-Ruhr region also pursued an Olympic project for the 2032 Games. The private initiative was supported by the state government and the municipalities. The German Olympic Sports Federation has not yet had an official request International Olympic Committee The deposit was made because the umbrella organization still saw many unanswered questions and assumed a later award decision.

Bach: “irresistible” application

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, had described Brisbane’s request as “irresistible”. The fact that Australian IOC Vice-President John Coates has been in charge of developing the new award procedure leaves at least a taste – and the first winner is now his home country, of all places. The IOC denied there was a conflict of interest. Coates did not vote on any resolution.

The costs are estimated at less than three billion euros

The organizers calculated the costs of the games in Brisbane at about three billion euros. The Australian state bears half of this. The city of Brisbane announces that only a small portion of the Olympic arenas need to be rebuilt. According to surveys, there is broad support for Olympic plans in the region.

After the Games in Tokyo, which are set to open on Friday, Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 will be the hosts next summer. The 2022 Winter Games will be held in Beijing, with Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo hosting the event in 2026.



dpa

Wing: 07.07.2021, 10:35


