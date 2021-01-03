Intelligence expands its presence by taking over a leading consulting firm in Finland

World’s Leading SAP Partner itelligence takes over SAP Consulting Pasafin Oy in Finland. Hence itelligence confirms its position as a leading SAP consulting firm in Scandinavia.

Norbert Reuter, CEO of itelligence AG: “With the acquisition of Pasafin, the leading partner of SuccessFactors, itelligence is now also present in Finland. I look forward to working with Pasafin, who specialize in HR and cloud transformation issues. We are using this competency to expand our position as a leading partner in SuccessFactors Across Scandinavia. ”

Pasafin was founded in 2005, which is prof Well-known Finnish consulting firmIt specialized very early on in advising cloud-based SAP solutions such as SAP SuccessFactors for the HRM area. Pasafin is not only closely associated with many well-known Finnish clients, but he is also a desirable consultant for international companies.

“We can’t wait, Part of intelligence To be. Itelligence is a very successful SAP partner both globally and in Scandinavia. So we are convinced that this perfectly complements the strategic expansion of our reach and that we can live up to our excellent reputation for providing our services on time, on budget and of the highest quality, ”stresses Ann Helganin, Basavin Foundation. With new capabilities, and expanded human resource capabilities, we offer our customers in Finland additional benefits, ”

Pasafin Corporation, Anne Hiljanen, as well as the management team and Pasafin staff will become part of the itelligence Nordic HCM team under Morten Bjerregaard.

“I am delighted to welcome the Pasafin Team. With their help we can Establishing our position in the Scandinavian countries and complementing itelligence’s strategic approach to the transformation of human and human resources. The same applies to us – specifically by implementing and providing business-oriented solutions that are global as necessary and local as possible to create added value for our clients’ HR departments, ”says Morten Beregaard, Head of Human Capital Management, itelligence Denmark.

Growth through a cloud strategy

Intelligence will continue to pursue this matter in the coming years The ambitious goal of becoming the preferred SAP consulting firm in Scandinavia. “We have been trying to gain a foothold in Finland for a number of years and with the acquisition of Pasafin, we have now achieved this strategic goal. In my opinion, we have the best prerequisites for further growth,” says Nicolaj Vang Jessen, “We are feeling a growing interest in cloud solutions on the part of Our Clients IT has already supported many Scandinavian companies in various areas of business by implementing SAP cloud solutions. With Pasafin’s expertise at SuccessFactors, we anticipate a significant expansion of our cloud business and consider it an important driver of our continued growth in Scandinavia. ”

Basavin

Pasafin is a well-known partner in the field of Human Resource Information Management (HRIS). The offer includes the best consulting services for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud, Workday HCM Cloud, SAP HCM On-Premise and other HRIS applications. Pasafin has been helping clients improve their digital HR operations around the world since 2005. Pasafin’s strength lies in its excellent delivery reliability and reputation for providing high quality, timely services within a set budget. With its ever-evolving range of services, Pasafin provides its clients with support and advice from planning and implementation to operating HRIS (Pasafin CARE – AMS) services. Pasafin provides advice on HRIS roadmap and operations, for example, and supports clients with information acquisition / proposal requests processes. Pasafin is a recognized VAR of SuccessFactors and an implementation partner with extensive experience in HRIS projects. www.Pasafin.fi

Intelligence

Itelligence AG brings together innovative SAP software and technology, services and special products to transform the IT landscape and business processes. As a SAP Global Platinum partner, itelligence supports medium and large companies around the world in all stages of transformation. The portfolio of services includes IT strategy, transformation consulting, software provisioning and implementation as well as application management and managed cloud services. The company combines local presence, global capabilities and extensive industrial experience. IT intervenes to create new things with the customer and enable innovations through the use of IT – and this is across all areas of the customer’s business. Thousands of satisfied companies trust this, some since itelligence was founded 30 years ago. Numerous accolades from SAP and prominent analysts have proven that itelligence makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. For the popular business magazine “brand eins”, itelligence is one of Germany’s best and most trusted management consultants.

IT is part of the NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people in 28 countries. In 2019, the company achieved total sales of 1.040 billion euros. www.itelligencegroup.com

