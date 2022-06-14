Instagram | So you can pin your best photos to your profile | trick | social networks | nda | nnni | sports game

You may have posted a lot of posts since you created your account. InstagramSo, suddenly your favorite photos are at the bottom of all and without the possibility of displaying them with your followers or in front of any user who can get into your profile. Fortunately, the aforementioned Meta social network has a function that allows you to pin or pin your best photos to the top of your profile. Do you want to know how to do this? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

Pictures cannot be requested Instagram, the first items to appear on your profile are there by the date they were posted; However, it is important to clarify that the Meta app allows you to publish up to three posts. The goal of this tool is to save your best photos from being forgotten, because when new photos are uploaded, the old ones are hidden at the end of your profile. It can not be seen.

Steps to pin your best Instagram photos to your profile

First, check it out Instagram You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, open the app and enter your profile by pressing your photo icon present in the bottom right corner.

Here you will see all your posts, locate on the photo you want to pin and touch it.

The next step is to click on the three vertical dots above (⋮).

Finally, you will be shown several options and choose the one that says “Set in your profile”.

