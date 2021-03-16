Instagram influencers are losing ground in the UK, why?

Influencers in the UK are at risk, because by using filters they are able to create other types of people than who they really are.

Sasha Louise Ballary informed the British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that she was the victim of two Instagram scams.

Social networks provide you with an infinite number of filters so that you can look good in all of your posts, and hence, the people who use them Instagram They are in danger in the UK because they are seen as fake people.

The great power that social networks have over people today is incalculable, which is why brands have chosen to invest large sums of money to hire pioneers and to be the main communication channels with consumers.

Faced with these situations, UK influencers are in danger, because by using filters they have been able to create more types of people than they actually are, and this in that place is a hoax.

The case gained great prominence after makeup artist, Sasha Louise Pallary, reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in Great Britain that she had been the victim of two scams by a pair of hackers, in which both changed her skin’s appearance. With the products they promoted and the results on them are different.

Additionally, the makeup artist used social networks to create the movement #Filter With the intention of making people aware of the false images that influencers present when using filters in the products they promote. “I spoke with ASA about these filters being corrupted, as I felt there was a need for more stringent guidelines on how to advertise products and cosmetics online,” detailed Pallari on his official Instagram page.

According to a study by Statista in February 2021, Instagram had approximately 30.57 million users in the United Kingdom and most of its customers were between the ages of 25 and 34.

In this sense, ASA decided to implement new guidelines so that influencers who promote beauty items actually show the effects of the products, as they will not allow them to continue deceiving people by applying various filters.

But it is not all bad news for influencers in the UK, as they will be able to continue to publish their posts and promote products, but in every ad they must warn users that the images shown are not real.

It was necessary to carry out these types of procedures, and it is expected that they will bypass all over the world, because according to a report by LRWTonic and Ipsos, it was revealed that 54% of the people consulted agreed with this. A purchase: After viewing a product or service on Instagram.

On the other hand, according to a study by Social Pilot, it highlighted that Instagram is the only social network capable of generating high rates of The link With the audience. But for Instagram to establish these types of connections with people, it relies heavily on the tools it has. Some of Instagram’s strengths are based on storytelling, others are in the production and interaction the content shares, as well as tagged elements and especially user inclusion in strategies.

It is noteworthy that most of us allow ourselves to be guided by what we see on social networks, and if we add to that the adjustments that the creators make to the images they share with us, then success will be guaranteed, because we blindly trust what is presented to us.

