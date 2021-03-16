Deb Haaland becomes America’s first Aboriginal woman

Haaland is the first indigenous person responsible for indigenous fears since the founding of the United States of America. (Photo: Agence France-Presse) Deep Haaland

Washington Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be the first Native American woman to hold a cabinet position. A majority in the Senate confirmed her candidacy for the position of Home Secretary in Democratic President Joe Biden’s government on Monday (local time). You should take the oath shortly.

Democrat Haaland (60) from New Mexico is from the Pueblo Laguna tribe. According to her website, her family has lived in the southern state of more than 30 generations.

Democrats and representatives of indigenous tribes recognized the decision as a historic one. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Haaland’s assertion was a “giant step forward” toward a government that represents all of the nation’s wealth and diversity. The indigenous population has been disenfranchised at the government level “and in many other areas” for too long.