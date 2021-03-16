Deb Haaland becomes America’s first Aboriginal woman

Washington Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be the first Native American woman to hold a cabinet position. A majority in the Senate confirmed her candidacy for the position of Home Secretary in Democratic President Joe Biden’s government on Monday (local time). You should take the oath shortly.
Democrat Haaland (60) from New Mexico is from the Pueblo Laguna tribe. According to her website, her family has lived in the southern state of more than 30 generations.
Democrats and representatives of indigenous tribes recognized the decision as a historic one. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Haaland’s assertion was a “giant step forward” toward a government that represents all of the nation’s wealth and diversity. The indigenous population has been disenfranchised at the government level “and in many other areas” for too long.
In the United States, the Department of the Interior, which has about 70,000 employees, is primarily responsible for managing state-owned land. The ministry decides, for example, whether nature reserves are designated or whether power generation such as hydraulic fracturing is permitted. The area of responsibility also includes national parks and important matters relating to the approximately 1.9 million indigenous people. On the other hand, Homeland Security – which is the responsibility of the Interior Ministries in Europe – is the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security in the United States of America.
Today’s top jobs
Find the best jobs now and
You are notified by email.
Since the founding of the United States, no indigenous person has ever been responsible for Aboriginal affairs. During this time, American governments often pursued policies that were contrary to tribal interests, for example by confiscating tribal areas.
Even Haaland’s nomination was closely followed and frantically celebrated by the tribes in the country. Hundreds of people attended the events online to witness Haaland’s two-day hearing in February. Many indigenous people in the United States see Haaland as a minister who makes the tribes audible and protects the nature and rights of the tribes.
More: Biden promises a “government like America”
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.