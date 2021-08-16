Inside Job, let’s take a first look at the new Netflix animated series with Lizzie Caplan

In the past period, Netflix has worked hard to enrich its catalog of animations. and then, tra un The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf And the master of the universe: Revelation, we also miss a inside the job… what is he talking about? Let’s find out!

Creto Da Shion Takeuchi (Also screenwriter for Disenchantment, Gravity Falls) and produced by Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls), the new animated comedy stars Netflix’s Reagan Ridley, a “tech genius” who is part of a very special group of people…

Reagan is a member of Cognito Inc., a A company whose job it is to keep plots and conspiracies secret.

“In a place where psychic-powered reptilian shape-shifters and mushrooms can also be found, Reagan is seen by her colleagues as the ‘Stranger One’ because of her firm belief that the world can be a better place. Reagan believes that with his work he can make a difference and combine something truly positive. If only his teammates shared the same ambitions, and if only he could manage it with his slightly deranged father!“is reading Inside Job’s official summary.

In the show crew we find Lizzie Caplan, Christian Slater, Tisha Campbell, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John Dimaggio and Brett Gilman.

By clicking on the link below, you can find exclusive to Entertainment Weekly!, the first images from the series, so you can get an idea of ​​the animation style of the show.

Inside Job arrives October 22nd on Netflix.