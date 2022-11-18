Inside a rock, they find water from a sea that existed 390 million years ago Sciences

Inside a rock, they find water from a sea that existed 390 million years ago Sciences

Scientists from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) discovered a rock containing water from an inland sea 390 million years ago, which was located in upstate New York, in the United States.

See also  People Power sworn in by Rafael Castillo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.