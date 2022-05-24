India is among the first 13 countries to join the US Indo-Pacific Environmental Plan

India was among dozens of “first partners” to join Tokyo Monday for Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for prosperity (IPEF), a new economic deal proposed by the President of the United States Joe Biden Countering China’s growing influence in the region through integrated, resilient, and clean economies.
By joining the initiative, Narendra Modi PM Committed to working with all Indo-Pacific countries for a comprehensive and resilient IPEF, also noting that the foundation of resilient supply chains, and clearly a key focus area of the framework, will provide an alternative to the Chinese approach to “critical economic issues.” 3Ts – Trust, Transparency and Timeliness.
Modi said, “I am confident that this framework will help strengthen these three pillars and pave the way for development, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
The 13 major partner countries – the United States, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and seven ASEAN countries – together account for 40% of global GDP. Biden They said they are writing new rules for 21 The economy of the century that will help their economies grow faster and more equitably.
Modi, who was personally present at the launch event with Biden and the Japanese prime minister, commented Fumio KishidaHe thanked Biden for the initiative and said the International Education Forum (IPEF) is a declaration of our “collective will” to make the region an engine for global economic growth.
The Indo-Pacific region is the center of manufacturing, economic activity, global trade, and investment. History testifies that for several centuries India was an important center in the trade flows of the Indo-Pacific region. It is worth noting that the oldest commercial port in the world was in Lotal, in the Indian state of Gujarat. Therefore, it is necessary to find joint and innovative solutions to the economic challenges in the region.”
The Indian government welcomed the initiative and said in a statement that the International Investment Forum, which is described as the most important US economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, will work to strengthen the economic partnership among the participating countries with the aim of “enhancing” resilience. sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, equity and competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific.”
“India is committed to an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and believes that deepening economic engagement among partners is critical to continued growth, peace and prosperity. India wishes to cooperate with partner countries under the IPEF framework and work to enhance regional economic interdependence and integration and enhance intra-regional trade and investment.” Strengthening economic cooperation and achieving common goals.
