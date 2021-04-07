Inactive Piazza Avari (FTCMIP -0.08%). Spread over 100 basis points

European shares closed at par, with Milan’s Ftse Mib index -0.08%. Compared to other listings: Cac 40 + 0.02%, Dax -0.11% and Ftse 100 + 0.95%. The BTP / Bund margin decreased slightly, remaining above 100 basis points.

Wall Street continues to stabilize. The Dow Jones Index is pointing to + 0.16% pending publication of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, scheduled for 8 PM in Italy. Meanwhile, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Charles Evans, said that he does not expect the US Central Bank to raise interest rates anytime soon. “We, as the monetary policy authority, still have a long way to go before we reach our goals of full and inclusive employment and an average inflation rate of 2%,” Evans said in a speech, adding, “We also have to face many uncertainties and risks.” On the road “.

Commodity Separation: Gold is moving slightly lower at $ 1,740 an ounce. Oil losses were also lower, with Brent and WTI at $ 62.08 and $ 58.6, down more than 1.5%. Finally, the euro strengthened, with the exchange rate returning with the dollar back at 1.1902. (All rights reserved)



