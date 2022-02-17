Beijing 2022: Germany wins gold in women’s cross-country race | Sports | German football and important international sports news

Victoria Karl stepped in at short notice to win an unexpected gold medal in the Olympic cross-country sprint for Germany with Katharina Hennig on Wednesday.

Karl, who replaced Katherine Sauerbrey, who wasn’t feeling 100 percent just before the semi-finals, wore sprint gold medalist Jonna Sundling of Sweden on home soil for a stunning win in the 6×1.5K race.

World champion Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist took twenty silver, and Russia took gold, Natalya Nebriyaeva and Yulia Stupak took bronze, with another five tenths.

Norway wins the men’s team race

Norwegian duo Johannes Kleibo and Eric Valens executed a perfect tactical plan, defeating rivals Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee to win the gold in the men’s team sprint.

Valens was given the task of beating Finland’s Ivo Niskanen, Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov and Klaipu’s coach in the resounding final on Wednesday that saw Norway win its 13th gold at the 2022 Olympics.

The Oberg sisters lead Sweden to win their first-ever biathlon relay gold

Hana Oberg put Sweden ahead in the final rally and her sister Elvira maintained her composure to give the Swedes their first Olympic gold in biathlon on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Hana Oberg won the gold medal in the women’s 4 x 6 km biathlon

Len Pearson, Mona Brorsson and the Oberg sisters won the 4×6 km race in 1 hour 11 minutes 3.9 seconds after taking the silver behind Norway four years ago. For Elvira Oberg, it was the third silver at the Beijing Olympics after the sprint and pursuit silver. Germany won the bronze, its first biathlon medal since 2010, while Russia took the silver.

Ice Hockey: Slovakia’s Elimination of the USA

The United States missed the men’s ice hockey tournament in the quarter-finals after losing a late lead. Marek Hrivik scored 43.7 seconds before the end of the third half to force extra time. The match ended in a penalty shootout and Peter Sihlarik was the only player to score in Slovakia’s 3-2 victory over the United States. Slovakia eliminated Germany in the round of 16 with a 4-0 defeat.

Slovakia in an impressive series

Alpine skiing: France’s Noel wins gold

Clement Noel snatched France’s first gold medal in alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympics by winning the men’s slalom on Wednesday.

Noel, who had the sixth-fastest time after the first half, clocked the second-fastest sprint with a total time of 1 minute 44.09 seconds.

Austrian Johannes Strolls, already the gold medalist in those games, won the silver while Norway’s Sebastian Voss Solivag won the bronze.

German Linus Straßer ranked seventh.

“It was one of the most important races of my career. Not so much to win a medal at the Olympics,” Noel, 24, said. It’s a blow – One minute 40 seconds every four years.

“I knew I was in good shape. My races in January were not good, but the training here was really good, I was fast.

“It’s the best I can do. I don’t have words to describe it. Olympic champions… ooh!”

The gold medal at Christmas was a sale to the French men’s ski team after veteran Johan Clary took silver in the downhill and Mathieu Pfeffer took bronze in the giant slalom.

Slopestyle: Two Americans on the podium

US double win in the freestyle category: Alexander Hall won in downhill style, ahead of compatriot Nicholas Guiber. Third place went to Jesper Tjader from Sweden.

Switzerland’s Andre Ragittely, who has always been the best athlete in qualifying, finished only fourth. Norway’s Birke Rudd, the Olympic champion in the Big Air, also came home empty-handed in fifth.

Hall did a solid job with great tricks and a clean touchdown on the first lap, earning him over 90 points and the lead. This allowed his rivals to fight for other podiums.

“That last jump was probably my hardest stunt ever,” the 23-year-old said, adding that he was “happy” to complete it.

Alexander Hall’s performance won the United States’ eighth gold

He told reporters afterwards: “A lot of us (in the sport) call it spin to win and spin as much as we can, so it’s been really nice to take a new approach and spin with almost no spin, which is always very difficult.” Final with the American flag draped over his shoulders.

