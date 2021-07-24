In the November window, Scotland will host Australia, South Africa and Japan

The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed the match in the November international window. Those led by Gregor Townsend will receive Australia, South Africa and Japan on the 7th, 13th and 20th of that month, Straight. After a July window with no activity, due to matches with Romania, Georgia and England A being suspended due to Covid-19 cases, Team Cardo confirmed their November international window in November with a highly competitive match, which will include a visit to the World Champions.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. subscribe now.

It will be the start of the competition On Sunday, November 7, against the Wallabies in Murrayfield. For her part, sSix days later, it will be the turn of the forces gauge against the Springboks, Also in Edinburgh. finally, On Saturday 20, the Scottish national team will host Japan, in what would constitute a rematch between the two teams, at RWC 2019, which ended in the hands of the Brave Blossoms 28-21.

Having finished fourth, in the 2021 Six Nations Championship, Scotland will return to the ring in November, being the only ones selected without activity during the July window.