In Switzerland, they don’t want people to live on the streets

The controversial measure was announced and did not stop adding opinions for and against, the Immigration Service in Basel decided to get rid of beggars on the streets of the capital. Swiss city offers train tickets and 20 francs (approx $ 22).

The agreement is simple in case the person accepts or his request, he will be able to travel for free to a destination in Europe, but in return he must commit in writing to I don’t go back to Switzerland, Start.

In the event that they violate the obligation and are found again on the territory of the state, they will be at risk of deportation and this time it will not be good behavior. Although the idea has not yet been resolved, only 31 people have participated in the initiative: 14 from Romania, 7 from Belgium, 7 from Germany, 2 from Italy and 1 from France.

It must be remembered that Europe is one of the continents that, due to being subordinate to the European community, allows people from all parts of Europe to travel and move between countries without much inconvenience. Aviation deals.

Roger Berberat of Travelpoint confirmed to local newspaper Basler Zeitung that one airline has routes from Basel to Bucharest for 60 francs, and many reservations have already been made for Romanians. Wizz Air, the airline that operates cheap flights to Romania, appears to have no problem with travelers like this, because its reservation system accepts dates up to 2077.