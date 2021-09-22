In Chile they say they will look for players “in the US, UK, Zimbabwe or anywhere else” | Sports

present of Chile team After the first wheel of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers It is unfavorable. With just seven points, the team led by Martin Lasarte finished eighth, outside the rankings area after a string of poor results that many fans attribute, in part, to the generational change process that La Roja is going through.

One of the bets of the southern team to strengthen the team is to return football players of Chilean origin, with the necessary conditions, distributed in various leagues around the world. This was confirmed by Francis Kajigao, the team’s sporting director.

Francisco Cajigao joined the Chilean national team at the beginning of the year. Photo: the third

“We will be looking for players under the stones, whether in the United States, the United Kingdom or Zimbabwe, anywhere, Because it is our duty, as long as he has the ability to join the team and be effective in the future,” the manager said at a press conference this Tuesday.

His bizarre comments arose as a result of the query he made about Chilean-American striker Robbie Robinson, who was called to the last three-way appointment in September, but left the focus a few days later. Kajigao explained that it was he who made the decision to send him back to his country of origin.

“Obviously when Robinson arrived something happened to him, he wasn’t happy. On the third day I couldn’t even train. Logically I made the decision with the medical staff and it was better for him to go home.”

Robinson was the protagonist of a controversy in Chile. Photo: ANFP.

Chile and its chances of qualifying for the World Cup

About the upcoming matches awaiting the Chilean national team (vs Peru(Paraguay and Venezuela in October), Cajigao said the idea was to hold the nine points, which would put Lasarte’s men back in the fray to get to Qatar.

“With these nine points we are in the fight, fifth or next to it, very close. Then if we have to accept fewer points according to the development of the matches, this is football, but from our point of view we go to get 9 points, we must be bold in our approach And we go out to win.” .

As for whether he plans to step down if the goal is not achieved, he ruled out this scenario, as he emphasized that his work involved a more comprehensive and long-term work with all categories of Chilean football.

I won’t quit if Chile doesn’t go Globalism, I did not come to that. My role doesn’t specify that I only come to work with the first team. The downside goes much further than that. I have a very big responsibility as a national sports director. I came to work for the development of Chilean football.”

With information from EFE

Featured Video