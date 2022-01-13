In central Finland: Jana Azizi gets a very special driver’s license with a new girlfriend!

Jana Azizi, 32, is spending an exciting vacation in Finland with her new boyfriend, Johan Ackermann, 37.

Cologne / Rovaniemi – Jana dear (32) in the winter of wonders! The beautiful RTL anchor is currently vacationing with her boyfriend Johan Ackermann (37 years old) in central Finnish Lapland. the Both are fresh in love I got a very special kind of driver’s license there!

Jana Azizi (32 years old) and Johan Ackermann (37 years old) lure this reindeer across beautiful Lapland. © Photo montage: Screenshot / Instagram / jana_azizi



Jana recently made her relationship with the former triathlete public and now they are already having very special moments together.

While they were on a skiing holiday in Switzerland at the turn of the year, they packed their bags again soon after in order to experience their next adventure in Finland.

the “RTL Announcer “Explosives” takes it more than 104,000 Instagram– Followers, so to speak, are on the journey and he posts stories and photos every day.

On Tuesday, the Cologne resident and Johann went on a very special trip. The sport-loving duo jumped on a reindeer sleigh.

“Today we got our reindeer driving license,” Jana appropriately wrote.

In addition, they are now part of a very special club, having crossed the Arctic Circle. They are now part of the exclusive membership of the Arctic Circle Club, says the 32-year-old.