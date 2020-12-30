In 14 billion years, this clock is wrong for 0.1 second

Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have created the most accurate atomic clock ever – Writes the results of the study. The structure can be missed by 0.1 second every 14 billion years, making it prominent even among very precise atomic clocks.

An atomic clock is a type of clock in which the number of vibrations of atoms is used to produce an accurate frequency. The frequency is fed into a counter that displays the seconds and larger time units derived from it. Radio controlled clocks used in everyday life are sometimes called atomic clocks, but these clocks do not produce the exact time themselves, but rather receive the signal produced by atomic clocks via radio waves. The designation is justified that if the reception takes place on a daily basis, then such a watch shows the time of international atomic clocks, that is, its accuracy is much better compared to other clocks.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology hope to use the watch to learn more about dark matter and even study the effect of gravity on time.

The new clock works on the principle of so-called quantum entanglement, which occurs when two separate particles or separate groups of particles are closely related. this is This is the phenomenon In quantum mechanics, when the spin or momentum of two particles are entangled and the process of one affects the other, it also changes as a result of the process.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered this new method when observing a very rare element, ytterbium. Physicists say that atomic clocks that use randomly vibrating atoms are about five times as accurate as ytterbium clocks. Since the universe’s existence until now, their atomic clock could have been mistaken for just 100 milliseconds.

Better and better atomic clocks can help answer the world’s biggest open questions and improve our current knowledge of many other things: the speed of light, time, and the universe itself.

Our main image illustration.