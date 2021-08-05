Immigrants: a new record of landing on GB via the channel – the last hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, Aug 5 – A new daily record of UK-bound migrants landing from France via the Channel this week: It is ratified by the UK Home Office (Home Office), noting that at least 482 arrivals arrived yesterday. registered, more than the previous record set just a few weeks ago.



In total, since the beginning of the year, the number of landings on this route has risen to more than 10,000, according to estimates by the Palestinian Authority News Agency, a sharp increase compared to the approximately 8,500 recorded in the whole of 2020.



Boris Johnson’s government has imposed strict post-Brexit legislation in recent months and has committed in particular – through Home Secretary Priti Patel, the super hawk on the Conservative team – to stem the growing influx of clandestine boats. and “fighting human traffickers” in the waters of the canal; But so far the results are hard to see. In July, Patel herself signed an ad hoc agreement with her French colleague Gerald Darmanin under which London pledges to pay a contribution of €62.7 million to Paris between 2021 and 2022 to co-finance law enforcement operations for illegal immigration upon departure. (handle).

