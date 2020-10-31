Cologne and Bayern Munich match: live broadcast, game time topic, how to watch

12 hours ago Dawn Davis
One hour until kick-off: We have a line up! As expected, Bayern went into the heavy-duty maneuvers, with Robert Lewandowski replacing Chubu Moting.

Match day! Facing a team from the relegation zones shouldn’t be a difficult task for a team like Bayern Munich, but we live in extraordinary times. The Bavarians are experiencing crazy matches crowding, resulting in exhaustion and injuries sweeping the team. The match against Koln away, usually not a big task, suddenly becomes a much more difficult task in this case.

The big news is that Joshua Kimmish Questionable for the game. If he didn’t play, Hansi Flick would be very limited in midfield options. Players like Marc Roca or Javi Martinez Get a chance when starting out side by side Leon Goretzka, Which has been excellent so far this season. Meanwhile, Leroy Sani is set to make his first start since returning from injury, hopefully by his side. Robert LewandowskiAnd the Thomas MullerAnd and Serge Janabry to up. [Note, we wrote this before Lewy was confirmed to be out of the game.]

It’s Bayern Munich.

Match information

Your location: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany

time: 3:30 PM local time, 9:30 AM EST

TV / Streaming: ESPN +And the Search for your country

Tips for hanging:

  1. If you are a new member please feel free to introduce yourself. she was Especially Very friendly! Also, we are from all over the world so don’t feel shy if you are from a country that doesn’t seem to be represented on the blog.
  2. SBN is a little slow to show new comments. Refresh the page regularly to keep up with the discussion, especially after the goals.
  3. Goal celebrations are for everyone to participate in! Even if you are behind others, still answer the player’s most recent call. Even if you miss the first call, start on the second call and so on.
  4. While insults are permitted within reason, please treat fellow posters politely and avoid unwarranted profanity. It is absolutely not permitted to use racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.
Check out our beginners thread if you have any further questions. That’s about it. Auf Jeht!

