Stephen Cohen is approved as the owner of the Mets after removing two additional obstacles

Stephen A. Cohen, a billionaire hedge fund manager, reported two important rubber stamps Friday that they all bought the $ 2.4 billion Mets: one from Major League Baseball owners the other from New York City – the latter of which had thrown up a potential hurdle recently.

“Having a team is a great privilege and a great responsibility,” Cohen said in a statement on Friday afternoon, adding later, “I consider it an honor to be the new owner of this famous franchise.”

The Association of Twenty-nine other MLB owners announced the approval of the Cohen Group as buyers of the Mets race at a conference call on Friday. Cohen, who has already been vetted by the MLB and approved by his property committee, needs 23 more owners to vote for him. Two people familiar with the vote, who spoke on condition of anonymity because MLB did not release the tally, said the total was 4-26.

MLB said in a statement that Cohen’s approval was conditional on closing the sale with the current owners of Mets. This was expected to happen “within the next 10 days,” the statement said.