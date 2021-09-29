If it is very successful: Ray Dalio with dark expectations for Bitcoin: ‘Regulatory authorities will destroy it’ | newsletter

Forex in this article

Dalio: If Bitcoin becomes too successful, regulators will try to destroy it

There is no intrinsic value in Bitcoin, but it is useful

Ray Dalio has a small investment in Bitcoin

Ray Dalio once again warned of a violent end to Bitcoin. The famous investor, whose hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, with more than $100 billion in assets under management, is the world’s largest hedge fund, said in the spring: The largest cryptocurrency could soon be banned. Now Dalio followed up with a new warning at the SALT conference in mid-September.



Dalio Warns Against Bitcoin Destruction – SEC Sees Conditions As In ‘Wild West’



In an interview with CNBC, the hedge fund manager responded, “I think if it’s really successful they will eventually destroy it and they will try to destroy it. I think they will destroy it because they have the power to destroy it.” On the question of whether, in his opinion, regulation of the crypto sector will lead to the existence of a future for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or their destruction.



The interview was preceded a day by statements from SEC President Gary Gensler, who, according to CNBC, spoke to the US Senate that the US financial regulator is fully working to better monitor Bitcoin and Ethereum and better regulate thousands to create new digital currencies and assets. “Currently, we do not have sufficient protection for investors who hold digital currencies in the financial sector, issuance, trading or lending,” Gensler said. The Securities and Exchange Commission chief said the entire sector is “like the Wild West.”



Do you want to invest in cryptocurrency? Our guides explain how to do it in 15 minutes:



buy bitcoin, buy ripple, buy IOTA, buy litecoin, buy ethereum, Buy Monero.



Although the US stock exchange regulator argues that the planned regulation of cryptocurrency is to protect the interests of investors, according to Ray Dalio, the government does not want Bitcoin to become too successful in the mainstream. If so, he thinks it could quickly mean the end of the e-logo. who – which El Salvador has accepted bitcoin as legal tender, for him it is not an indication that this will also happen in the USA – because there are enough examples of countries where the exact opposite happens. “There’s El Salvador accepting it, India and China getting rid of it. Then there’s the United States talking about how it’s regulated and it can be controlled,” said a famous investor.



Bitcoin as an alternative to cash and using diversification



According to Dalio, the fact that the government does not want altcoins does not mean that Bitcoin has no place or value and will therefore automatically fail. Although cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value, this is not rare for investment objects. The investor said, “From a historical perspective, there are a lot of things that don’t have intrinsic value, but have perceived value. And then the heat went in and then cooled off again. It could come one way or the other.” You just have to know what bitcoin is — and that “it could be Holland’s tulips,” Dalio told CNBC, referring to the tulip mania of the 17th century.



For him, Bitcoin is a “viable investment solution” as long as it is accepted as a method of payment, according to the founder of Bridgewater Associates. “I think it is worth looking at all the alternatives to cash and all the alternatives to other financial assets. Bitcoin is a possibility,” Dalio said in an interview with CNBC. Therefore, he also invested a certain amount of money in Bitcoin himself. However, the stake is small compared to the share of gold in its portfolio – which in turn is very small compared to other asset classes. Dalio said there is something to this about though, and he also advised other investors to diversify their holdings and include bitcoin in the process.

Finanzen.net Editorial Team

Image sources: CNBC/Getty Images, Lightboxx/Shutterstock.com