Ideas for public space in Amorbach

The city floor concept aims to provide assistance in designing an attractive core city
Amorbach. What should the main city of Amorbach look like in the medium and long term? How should the surfaces be designed, how can accessibility be implemented and how can the public space be enhanced as a lounge and space for communications? The urban floor concept aims to answer these questions.
Sylvia Haines (Haines-Leger’s office) submitted an interim report to City Council Thursday night at its classroom meeting at the firefighting equipment store. It is based on a comprehensive recording of the core city of Amorbach and the results of a sightseeing tour with the city council and experts. The impressions form the basis of a workshop planned for the fall.
Discuss and set priorities
City councils should discuss the findings extensively with office representatives with a view to discussing and prioritizing the ideas presented by the office. Later, citizens must also get involved, because, according to Mayor Peter Schmidt (CSU), “This is your city after all.” The city council will have to face a huge task in the near future: on the one hand, it must work through long lists of proposals from the office, on the other it set priorities, and last but not least, everything must be financed. “Such plans also arouse greed among the citizens,” the mayor tempered very high expectations given the still tense financial situation of the city.
Sylvia Haines has already shown what you can do in the city – but in the end it must be decided by the city council. The commission led through the many alleys and streets in the center of the city and showed in pictures the number of road surfaces: concrete, natural stone and asphalt in many groups – on each street in different forms. Another question is: How do you create accessibility?
Pay attention to the sides
The architect and urban planner explained that furniture is also important, but not only the floor covering is important. What seats are used, bike racks, and which lampposts? Given the historical importance of the old town of Amorbach with its amazing buildings, a sensitive approach is necessary, Haines explained and provided a list of all the streets and alleys with their assessment of the urgency of the renovation.
Several streets appeared, such as Bädersweg, Debonstraße am Konvent, Kalte Gasse and above all Schlossplatz. For the image of this city, Haines presented two variants that can give the plaza an attractive place to stay – along with a lot of effort.
The floor covering must be completely replaced, as many potholes make it difficult to walk, especially elderly people who use a walker. For example, Haines can imagine removing the fence to the lake garden, creating steps that lead into the garden and creating barrier-free access to the lake garden. However, all this is elusive, because in planning, not only the city council and citizenship play a decisive role in planning.
So there are enough ideas – the city council now has to discuss the concept in an internal workshop and decide how to move forward. No matter what priorities you set, one thing is clear: the city needs to stay in power and it should think in decades rather than years.
City Councilman Clemens Bayer (CSU) saw this as realistic: “Maybe, given the backlog of investment, we should first look at small projects like benches and bike racks.” For Bernd Schötterl (Free Voters), it is important to first identify the uses that should be used before planning – pedestrians, vehicular traffic, parking – desirable in the future.