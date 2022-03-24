DrHis unsatisfactory feeling that he was well-meaning but poorly led to an extra burden on the German national ice hockey team’s players and coaches, which they could have done without him. In search of quick solutions, they had to consider tactical options so they could pause for a moment in the crowded Olympic program.

Die Partie gegen China, die nur mit einem knappen 3:2 endete und allerlei Unzulässigkeiten bot, hatte zur unliebsamen Folge, dass Gedanken in den Hinterköpfen keimten. In any case, against Canada (1:5), there was little to be seen in the valiant approach planned by Tony Soderholm and his colleagues. Obviously, not everyone was able to handle the pressure of expectations as planned.

Therefore, the national coach decided 24 hours after the match against China and at the end of the preliminary round against the United States to modify all the offensive lines. The project only partially worked as intended: on Sunday evening Team USA 2:3 defeated the completely revamped German group (1:1, 0:1, 1:1). They continued their quarter-final match against Slovakia on Tuesday. “It was our best performance here by far, we don’t need to hide in terms of playing,” Corbinian Holzer said afterwards.

With his personnel changes, Söderholm ensured more stability and at the same time penetration of power – but in general it was not enough. The 43-year-old also made a goal change against North America. Matthias Niederberger left Berlin and recalled Danny from Munich instead. A character should not be devoid of ridicule to those affected. Niederberger will leave the capital in the summer to be number one among the polar bears to join the Red Bull EHC team with high standards.

Recently, in the domestic league, Aus den Birken was not a sovereign support for its men at the Bavarian front. At the Wukesong Sports Center, the 36-year-old, who was one of the main actors to win the silver medal at PyeongChang 2018, initially didn’t get a chance to prove his skills – this was because his teammates were able to defuse moments of danger in time. Then Patrick Hager scored the lead (second minute). In the power game, after a cross from Matias Blacha, he switched slightly faster than the defenders and flipped the disc over the line.

However, the boost that early leadership would have provided soon faded away. Tom Kunkel conceded an unnecessary penalty kick for standing behind the American goal. He took that revenge on the spot: Stephen Kampfer fired from distance and equalized – untenable for Aus den Birken, whose sights were blocked (5th place).

What was noticeable from the start: the Germans responded to the words of Söderholm, who criticized the lack of candor in their actions after the first and second performances. They also showed a higher willingness to run and fight, and there was more noticeable strength. But Aus den Birken, of all people, made a bad impression that had consequences.

When things got baffled in front of him in the 25th minute, he lost the blade in the turmoil, which Matt Kniss recognized and scored to make it 1:2. Then the Americans showed how efficiently they were to seize the chances. Nathan Smith overcame Aus den Birken, where the Germans, who were pressing hard for a tie, faced ice cold (43′). All efforts to turn the tide in the remaining time paid off only once: Kühnhackl reduced the deficit to 2:3 (58).

Since Canada’s 5-0 victory over China (3-0, 1-0, 1-0) at the same time, the Germans have finished the first set in third place. For now, that’s less than they had counted – but it still leaves out all possibilities due to special tournament rules. “We still have to polish the little things a little,” Konkel said.