Ibrahimovic’s header kick guarantees Milan’s victory over Udinese

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler
World Soccer Talk

Milan (AFP) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late acrobatic goal to lead Milan to the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Udinese on Sunday.

The 39-year-old scored seven goals in four league matches after missing the other two goals after contracting the Coronavirus.

Stefano Pioli’s side top the table with 16 points from six matches, four points behind Atalanta.

Defending champions Juventus are sixth, seven points behind Milan, ahead of Sunday’s game against promoted Spezia where Cristiano Ronaldo plays on the bench after testing negative for the Covid-19 virus.

“My goal was good, but the team’s victory is very important,” Ibrahimovic said.

“It was a difficult game, we showed that in difficult moments the team do well together.

“We are among the youngest teams in Europe, and I take the blame for raising the average life span, but they all make me younger.”

The Swedish star, Frank Casey, made the opening match after 18 minutes before De Paul lifted the equalizer for Udinese, three minutes into the break from the penalty spot, beating Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on his return from the Corona virus.

Ibrahimovic, however, grabbed the three points seven minutes before the end of the match, beating Udinese defenders Rodrigio Bicau and Sebastian de Mayo to beat goalkeeper Juan Muso with a powerful header.

Milan have extended their unbeaten run to 24 games in a row since competition returned in June after the coronavirus lockdown.

Udinese are in the relegation zone after their fifth defeat of the season.

