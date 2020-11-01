Astronomers ‘very excited’ discover activity on rare CENTAUR hybrid of comet and asteroid – rt world news

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler
Astronomers 'very excited' discover activity on rare CENTAUR hybrid of comet and asteroid - rt world news

A team of “very enthusiastic” astronomers has discovered activity around a rare type of space object that is rocky like an asteroid but also covered in dust and gas, like a comet.

These unusual celestial bodies are known as Centaurs, like a half-human and half-horse creature from Greek mythology. They are actually small planets that originated in the Kuiper Ice Belt, at the edge of our solar system.

Objects are incredibly rare – in fact, although astronomers have been surveying the sky relentlessly, only 18 active centaurs have been discovered since 1927. They are also extremely difficult to observe because they are faint, so distant, and moving in unusual ways. Because of this poor understanding.

Despite these hurdles, the team of scientists from Northern Arizona University developed a new centaur monitoring technology called 2014 OG392 and made an important discovery.

The team created an algorithm to scan traces of activity in existing images from space. This enabled them to observe 2014 OG392 as it turns solids into gases – a process known as sublimation – leaving behind a long comet-like aura.

The next step in the process involved the use of computer modeling to figure out which types of ice could be burned from the rocks to create a corona. The investigation determined that carbon dioxide and ammonia are the two most likely candidates.

This was a huge achievement, and in 2014 it led OG392 to ditch her Centaurus status to live up to full guilt. It even has a new name and will now be called Speedy C / 2014 OG392 (PANSTARRS).

READ  SpaceX has ever won US military approval for reused Falcon boosters

“I’m so excited that the Minor Planet Center has given a new comet designation that fits with the activity we discovered on this unusual object,” Lead researcher Colin Chandler said.

Celestial bodies like this are thought to date back to the dawn of the solar system, and are thought to have barely changed in billions of years since then. Experts hope their study will help shed light on how planets formed and evolved, including Earth.



Also on rt.com
Asteroid “ planet killer ” Apophis speeds its way to Earth, and could strike in 2068 – study


Like this story? Share it with a friend!

More Stories

Halloween 2020 Full Moon: A rare blue moon lights up the sky

10 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Once in a Blue Moon: A rare phenomenon expected in the Saturday night sky | the moon

18 hours ago Marsh Tyler

NASA Releases Halloween Playlist for “Evil” Space Sounds

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Panic buying is sweeping England as the stampede returns into the close cycle

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Ina Garten says the “best time for leisure” is the most “relaxing” day of the week.

2 hours ago Neville Carr

Astronomers ‘very excited’ discover activity on rare CENTAUR hybrid of comet and asteroid – rt world news

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Ibrahimovic’s header kick guarantees Milan’s victory over Udinese

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The withdrawal from the US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) from US embassies raises concerns about ceding the field to global opponents

2 hours ago Dwayne Menzie