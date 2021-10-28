Hyundai’s double podium in Rally Finland

Hyundai Motorsport recorded its best result in Rally Finland, round 10 of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), with a double podium.

Ott Tanak and Martin Jarvioga took their fourth podium finish of the season with second place, and racked up seven victories over the course of the rally.

Craig Breen and Paul Nagel secured the third podium in a row with third place to enhance another competitive weekend for the team.

The result represented Hyundai Motorsport’s first podium in Rally Finland, adding to the team’s win and third place finish at Arctic Rally Finland earlier in the year. The team achieved 14 singles podiums after ten rounds, the best mark in a single season since its inception in 2014.

The Sunday program covered four stages, a loop repeated by Laukaa (11.75km) and Ruuhimäki (11.12km), over a distance of just 45.74km. Tanak and co-driver Martin Yarvioga cemented second place on a final, trouble-free day ahead of Brien and compatriot Paul Nagli, who climbed to a fourth podium with Hyundai Motorsport.

Thierry Neuville and Martin Wideg were forced to withdraw from the rally on Saturday after sustaining terminal damage to the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC’s engine.

Rally Finland, held later than usual in the fall calendar, has always delivered high-octane rally action with 19 stages rolling on some of the fastest roads of the season. Hyundai Motorsport had just eight wins in Finland before this year’s event and racked up nine over the weekend, underlining a marked improvement in pace for its crews. Tänak was seven times faster in three days of competitive work with Bryn scoring two goals, which contributed to the team’s best result in Rally Finland to date, which was achieved as a result of the great efforts and hard work of the entire organization.

Ott Tanak/Martin Yarfuga (#8 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)

The fourth podium of the season for the Estonian crew.

Their seven wins helped them stay competitive throughout the weekend.

Today She said: “It was very interesting to compete in the Finland Rally, my first time on these roads with this car. Hyundai hasn’t had a track record in this event in previous years, yet this weekend we were battling for stage wins and victory in most of the event. We came close to achieving it, but we know what we can achieve now. Going back to next year, it is true that with the concept of the new car, we will try to improve it.”.

Craig Breen/Paul Nagel (#42 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)

The third podium in a row for the Irish crew after those achieved in Estonia and Ypres.

He led the rally on Friday, scoring two wins in two stages.

PRIN She said: “I am proud to finish on the podium in Rally Finland and because I was part of the team’s best result in this event. I honestly can’t believe we got three podiums in a row. It was a really good weekend for us and I enjoyed every second of it. Of course, I hoped To go to that extra level and fight for victory. We haven’t reached that point yet, but it’s a great achievement.”.

team manager, Andrea Adamo, She said: “We came to Finland, a rally where we were never competitive, where we always had problems and fought for victory until the end. Thanks to the whole team package: our drivers, our drivers, our engineers and the mechanics have worked so hard. I don’t think anyone expects us to be close. From victory, with two cars on the podium. This might be another time we don’t win, but we never stopped believing in our abilities and this result is a testament to that”.

The penultimate round of the 2021 WRC season, the Rally of Spain, will take place on paved roads from 14-17 October.

Final Ranking

E. Evans S. Martin Toyota Yaris WRC 2:19: 13.7 O. Tänak M. Järveoja Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +14.1 C. Breen P. Nagle Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +42.2 E. Lappi J. Ferm Toyota Yaris WRC +58.8 S. Ogier J. Ingrassia Toyota Yaris WRC +2: 54.4 Greensmith C. Patterson Ford Fiesta WRC +5: 02.3 a. Formo A. Korea Ford Fiesta WRC +6: 22.9 T. Suninen M. Markkula Volkswagen Polo GTI +9: 52.1 M. Østberg T. Eriksen Citroën C3 Rally2 +10: 07.8 E. Lindholm R. Hämäläinen Fabia Evo Room +10: 52.8

FIA World Rally Championship 2021. Manufacturers standings

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team 441 Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team 380 M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 172 Hyundai 2C 44 . Competition

2021 FIA World Rally Championship. Drivers Ranking

S. Auger 190 Evans 166 Neville 130 NS. Rovanpera 129 O. Today 128

(All results are subject to official confirmation by the FIA).