Hyundai, heading to Estonia to supply Finland

Hyundai Motorsport will race the Otepää Talveralli in Estonia with two i20 Coupé WRCs. Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak are the drivers of choice, and the goal is to prepare in the best possible way for the Arctic Rally Finland.



Let us remember that the Finnish rendezvous, located in Rovaniemi, will be The second round of the World Cup season From the clusters, to replace Sweden Rally Canceled Because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Toyota already had several days of testing in the snowy Scandinavian forests, the Alzenau chassis preferred to choose to march in winter conditions in the country of the 2019 world champion.

“The next thing will be Otepää Talveralli. I look forward to driving again on these special roads in southern Estonia,” Ott Tanak commented about his participation in Otepää Talveralli at the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC.

For the Korean brand, it would be a great opportunity to keep adapting For the new Pirelli tires. Moreover, for Thierry Nouvel, this would also be a good time to gain confidence with his new partner, Martin Weidaiji.

“It’s great to be at the start of Otepää Talveralli. It would be a good way to get more car miles with Martijn and prepare for the Arctic Rally Finland, where we expect good winter conditions,” Neuville said.

Otepää Talveralli will be held next week, February 12-13, heavy ice and snow are expected. There will be eight stages in total and will add roughly 84 kilometers per hour.

As the Belgian Knight well pointed out, conditions can be expected in Finland. The organization revealed its itinerary this week And they showed some pictures with a lot of snow, so drivers will be able to test the new Sottozero studs with Pirelli studs.

