Hurricane Ian causes “catastrophic” flooding on the west coast of Florida and leaves more than two million homes without power

Hurricane Ian reached western Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of more than 240 km/h, causing catastrophic flooding in several locations.

Ian made landfall near Key Coastin the southwest of the peninsula, as a hurricane ‘Very dangerous’ at 3:05 pm local time (7:05 pm GMT), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The hurricane caused a storm surge of several meters high that inundated large areas of the southwest coast of Florida.

more than two millionalsonhe is of families They were without electricity Statewide, out of a total of 11 million, with more outages expected as the storm progresses.

