Hurricane Ian causes “catastrophic” flooding on the west coast of Florida and leaves more than two million homes without power

September 28, 2022 2 hour update

image source, Reuters explained, Image flooded the city of Fort Myers on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian reached western Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of more than 240 km/h, causing catastrophic flooding in several locations.

Ian made landfall near Key Coastin the southwest of the peninsula, as a hurricane ‘Very dangerous’ at 3:05 pm local time (7:05 pm GMT), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The hurricane caused a storm surge of several meters high that inundated large areas of the southwest coast of Florida.

image source, Getty Images

more than two millionalsonhe is of families They were without electricity Statewide, out of a total of 11 million, with more outages expected as the storm progresses.

“that it One of the five worst hurricanes to hit FloridaFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Raines, a meteorologist at the NHC in Miami, told the BBC that Storm rushes are likely to be historic.

“It’s a big storm and it has a healthy structure that will take time to finally weaken as it moves over land.”

image source, Reuters explained, Fallen trees in the streets of Fort Myers.

At 8:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT) on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Committee reported that the hurricane had been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane. Weakness is expected to continue in the early morning as it heads towards the northeast.

In different places they requested it Night curfew To prevent theft and looting.

They come from Fort Myers Amazing PhotosPart of the city is submerged in water.

Marco Island, located in southwest Florida and connected by bridges to the city of Naples, was also inundated in some areas.

Severe flooding has also been reported in Naples. The photos show firefighters deep in the water at one of their stations.

In a video posted on Facebook, firefighters are seen struggling to load their equipment onto emergency vehicles amid floods.

video title, Hurricane Ian: storm surge engulfs the Naples Fire Department

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the city saw the city’s water level rise above 2.74 meters around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Ian’s path is expected to continue north, Alert large urban centers How Orlando.

Ian’s damage has been reported since early Wednesday morning, with damage from strong winds, storm surge and scattered tornadoes.

Most Florida residents are under a state of emergency.

image source, Getty Images

“Disastrous tidal wave”

Storm Ian is “disastrous” in cities like Fort Myers or Punta Gorda, with sea levels rising several meters and water entering residential areas.

Accuweather experts said the storm could “completely alter” the appearance of some islands off Florida’s southwest coast.

Hours before the storm arrived, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hope said they estimated they had taken in about 120,000 people who were in mandatory evacuation areas.

He said that the shelters set up were only about 3,000 people in them.

“Hopefully they can take cover at a friend’s house,” Hope said.

image source, Getty Images