Conor McGregor says he’s before the UFC fight against Dustin Porrier

1 day ago Dawn Davis
Irish He announced on Twitter that he will fight Poirier on January 23, 2021 and hopes to organize the fight at AT&T Stadium in the Dallas Cowboys.
“Agree, January 23rd on!” Aged 32 years He said. “My goal is to see this fight take place at Cowboy Stadium. The right style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can accommodate our fans. I’ll be Texas ready and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Mane.”
Pear tree Answered To McGregor on Twitter: “Close to home for me on my birthday! What’s the weight?”

The husband had fought before. In 2014, with McGregor defeating the American in the first round.

McGregor has not fought since his 40-second win over Donald Cerrone in January at UFC 246. He Advertise He retired in June.

Last month, McGregor said on Twitter that he was coming out of retirement to fight 41-year-old boxer Manny Pacquiao.

The former UFC World League champion said it is “Mane Pacquiao’s upcoming boxing in the Middle East.”

Borier punches Dan Hooker in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event.
McGregor has played one boxing match before, losing in Round 10 to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

After his initial tweet about facing Pacquiao, McGregor said in a second tweet: “It would be a real honor to face two of the greatest boxers of modern times.”

